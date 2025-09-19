Bijou Walkathon raises funds for student programs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students at Bijou Community School laced up their shoes Thursday morning, Sept. 18, 2025, for the school’s annual walkathon, the largest fundraiser of the year.

The event, held from 9 to 11 a.m., brought nearly all of the school’s 420 students onto the field in support of a $40,000 fundraising goal. Proceeds will help pay for field trips, campus beautification projects and after-school enrichment clubs, including ukulele, biking and running.

Principal Rosie DePierri said the walkathon has been a long-standing tradition at the school.

The Bijou Elementary Walk-a-Thon was held on Thursday, September 18. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Students help collect donations both online and door-to-door, and the school keeps motivation high with reward assemblies featuring activities like teachers taking a pie to the face or having water dumped over their heads.

Bijou is also a Two-Way Immersion school, where students learn academic subjects in both English and Spanish while building social and cultural competence.

Younger students in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten walked on a smaller field, while older grades shared a larger space. “We try to make sure we’re safe, since fifth graders like to run and they’re a lot bigger,” DePierri said.

For more information about Bijou Community School or to donate, visit https://app.99pledges.com/fund/bijouschool