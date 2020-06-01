15th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge kicks off Monday

Bicyclists of all ages are invited to take part in the Tahoe Bike Challenge that starts June 1.

Lake Tahoe — The 15th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge begins Monday and lasts for a full month throughout the basin.

Hosted by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, the Bike Challenge is a basin-wide celebration of biking and a friendly competition to see who can record the most rides.

The Bike Challenge kicks off with a physically distanced bike path cleanup in South Lake Tahoe from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 1. Participants will receive restaurant gift certificates. Sign up at: clean-tahoe.org/bike-path-cleanup.

“Participating in the Tahoe Bike Challenge allows you to have fun and stay fit while protecting the environment,” said Kira Smith, associate transportation planner for the TRPA in a press release. “Given the recent lockdown orders across the country, we’re thrilled to be able to continue this event and encourage bicycling while practicing social distancing.”

Community members can register for the Tahoe Bike Challenge online at lovetoride.net/tahoe and join a team or form their own. Starting June 1, registered community members can begin logging their rides. Riders will compete for bragging rights, while also becoming eligible to win prizes from local Tahoe businesses.

“We’re excited to celebrate 15 years of Tahoe Bike Challenges,” said Gavin Feiger, president of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition. “Tahoe has such a strong bike community, and this year more than ever we’re celebrating how lucky we are to be able to ride bikes in this beautiful place.”

In place of bike to school this year, there is a “ride with kids” option for logging rides and special prizes for winners in this category.

“During these uncertain times, cycling can be a great way to maintain your healthy lifestyle while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” according to Harrison Brown, physical therapist at Barton Health. “Cycling is one of the best ways to exercise at any age; it keeps muscles and joints strong, promotes healthy lungs, and can increase happiness.”

For more information on the Tahoe Bike Challenge or to find out how you can participate, visit tahoebike.org/BikeChallenge.