Bill to silence Minden siren carries $50k fine

The chairman of the Washoe Tribe is asking that a siren that sounds twice a day in Minden be silenced.

Kurt Hildebrand/Record Courier

A senate bill scheduled to be heard in the Nevada Senate would fine any county “that sounds a siren, bell or alarm … to a penalty of not more than $50,000 for each violation.”

The revision to state law would close the loophole that allowed Minden Town Manager JD Frisby and Washoe Tribal Chairman Serrell Smokey to agree to change the siren’s sounding from the traditional 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The new bill is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Government Affairs Committee, which meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The new wording for a bill signed into law in 2021 would be to prohibit any county from operating any siren, bell or alarm for any purpose other than alerting people to an emergency, regular testing or to celebrate a legal holiday.

A siren that is sounded during any other time would prompt the civil fine per incident. The bill also prohibits any retaliatory action against any employee who reports an instance.

The bill is fifth on the agenda at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/Session/82nd2023/Agendas/Senate/GA/Final/715.pdf