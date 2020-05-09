Birthday parade to be held Saturday for centenarian

Kay Felte

Provided

A parade by Meeks Bay and North Tahoe fire protection districts will be held Saturday for a local woman who is turning 100 years old.

A drive-by parade for Kay Felte will start at 2 p.m. in Kings Beach and proceed by her house off Lake Tahoe Blvd., at the top of Brockway Hill, where she will be social distancing in her front yard with her immediate family.

The centenarian still resides in the home she and Jack, her husband of 68 years, built in 1946.

Whether she was home raising children, or heading up good-will projects with the Methodist Church, the Knitters Guild, Friends of the Library or the Women’s Club of North Tahoe, Felte has always been an active and integral part of the North Tahoe community.

Felte retired from the Placer County Assessor’s Office at the age of 72, and was driving until she was 97. Nearly all of Felte’s children will be participating in the birthday parade.

Prior to the COVID-19 restrictions, Felte was still an avid bridge player. Local friends and Meals on Wheels have been bringing her meals during the stay-at-home restrictions.

Felte is happy to oblige by staying home during these times, and she feels fortunate to be self-isolating in a place as beautiful as Lake Tahoe, said a press release. Her heart is sincerely with those impacted by the disease.