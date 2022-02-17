Bishop fire nearly triples in size
BISHOP, Calif. – A fire burning near Bishop forced evacuations has nearly tripled in size on as it exploded to 2,800 acres.
The Airport Fire has been burning since around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Chalfant.
Big Pine east of Highway 395 along with the Owens Valley Radio Observatory and the White Mountain Research Center have all been evacuated according to the CalFire Web site.
The fire kept burning south over night, with firefighters working on the perimeter and defending structures.
As steady 10-15 northwest wind has pushed the fire south.
The Bishop Senior Center has been established as an evacuation center.
Highway 168 between Highway 395 and Death Valley has been closed as has Warm Springs Road.
Fire cameras above the Owens Valley show the fire is smoldering.
