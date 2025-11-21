Black Bear Lodge donates over $5,000 to Keep Tahoe Blue in 2025

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black Bear Lodge has donated over $5,000 this year to the environmental nonprofit organization Keep Tahoe Blue, reinforcing the hotel’s longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable hospitality in the Tahoe Basin.

“It’s so hard to sum up my passion for protecting the lake and our collective responsibility,” said Rachel Carlson, owner of Black Bear Lodge. “Lake Tahoe is the reason we’re here — it’s our home and our inspiration. We’re proud to support Keep Tahoe Blue and do our part to keep this place as beautiful as it is today.”

As a boutique, family-owned lodge rooted deeply in the natural beauty of South Lake Tahoe, Black Bear Lodge places sustainability at the core of its mission. This year’s contribution supports Keep Tahoe Blue’s critical work to preserve the clarity, health, and resilience of the lake for generations to come.

“We’re proud to work with Black Bear Lodge, and many other businesses around the lake, through our Blue Business program,” said Hailey Hawkins, strategic partnerships manager for Keep Tahoe Blue. “This program gives businesses like Black Bear Lodge an outlet for their passion for Lake Tahoe’s environment and the community we love.”

Black Bear Lodge’s donation is part of a broader commitment to responsible tourism and fostering a meaningful connection between visitors, locals, and the natural environment. The lodge integrates eco-conscious practices throughout its operations — from waste reduction and energy efficiency to sustainable landscaping and community partnerships.

“We’re grateful for Keep Tahoe Blue’s tireless efforts and for the opportunity to contribute to their mission,” Carlson added. “Our hope is that everyone who visits Tahoe feels inspired to care for this special place.”

Keep Tahoe Blue is the donor-funded, science-based organization of environmental experts and Tahoe-lovers who have led the protection and restoration of the Lake Tahoe Basin since 1957. Using innovation, advocacy, and community engagement, they keep Tahoe beachable, bikeable, hikeable, boatable, skiable, and enjoyable for all. For more information about Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Business program, visit keeptahoeblue.org/bluebusiness.

For more information about Black Bear Lodge’s sustainability initiatives, visit tahoeblackbear.com/sustainability .