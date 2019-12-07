Black Friday deal through December on American Century Championship passes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black Friday pricing on the American Century Championship Season Pass is available through Christmas.

The week-long pass to see more than 80 sports and entertainment celebrities is $60.

Past players have included Steph Curry, Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and Charles Barkley.

Player commitments for 2020 will be announced in January.

The season pass will be sold until Dec. 25, 2019 then will go on sale again after April 1, 2020 but at $70 for the week-long pass. Day passes will also go on sale in April.

The 31st annual American Century Championship is July 7-12, 2020.

To buy tickets, visit http://www.activitytickets.com/activity/494.

To learn more about the tournament, visit http://www.americancenturychampionship.com.