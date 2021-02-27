Black Ice Cubes Children’s Theatre presents virtual musical

The entertainment industry, like many has taken a major hit from the impacts of the pandemic and has created a whole new wave of challenges as the industry tries to survive.

South Tahoe based Black Ice Theatre Co. has been finding creative ways to bring entertainment to the community, including their latest musical called “Super Happy Awesome News.”

The musical will be hosted virtually and will be kicking off their Black Ice Cubes Children’s Theatre program.

The musical was made possible by a grant from the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the 2020 American Century Championship.

Directed by Richard S. Sargent and Pamela Taylor, and featuring a cast of child actors from across the country, “Super Happy Awesome News” offers kids a safe space to process and express their emotions.

Sargent, producing artistic director for Black Ice says that parents in the community had been asking when they were going to start a children’s theater, but the company just didnt have the money to do so.

With the help from the grant, Black Ice was able to kick of the children’s theater with this uplifting musical. “It great for the community,” said Sargent. “The children were so happy to have this.”

Sargent said he and Taylor are excited to keep art alive in the homes of children. “The play is about happy news. Both children and adults can use that right now.”

In the musical “Super Happy Awesome News,” two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting — from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates but, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they’re left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast?

Tickets for the virtual musical are $12.50 per household. The show will stream online via YouTube beginning March 1 and will remain online throughout the month.

Proceeds go to keep the theater running. To learn more about the show, to donate or to purchase tickets visit blackicetheatreco.com/p/tickets.