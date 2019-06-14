Black Ice Theatre Co. presents ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’ at Lake Tahoe Community College

This weekend if the final opporutnity to catch “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” at Lake Tahoe Community College.

This weekend is your last chance to see the smash hit performance of one of the most famous plays of the 20th century.

The Black Ice Theatre Co., production of “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead” makes its final weekend run at Lake Tahoe Community College June 14-16.

The play is directed by Rae Matthews and stars Tyler Martin and Jered Stowell, both of whom received rave reviews during the opening weekend.

Other performers featured in the play include: Tom Callahan, Courtney Cobble, Doug Colt, Haley Harness, Thomas Lopez, Troy Matthews, Kalayna Miller, Aletha Nelligan, Andrea Rogers and Kendall Wilson.

Described as a modern dramatic masterpiece, “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead” is Tom Stoppard’s take on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” The story is told from the view of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in Shakespeare’s play.

“In Tom Stoppard’s best-known work, this Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where echoes of Waiting for Godot meets Monty Python, where reality and illusion intermix, and where fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end,” states a description provided by Black Ice Theatre, a local company that aims to bring unique performances to the lake.

Performances on Friday and Saturday start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s matinée starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $15-$18 when purchased in advance at randg.brownpapertickets.com. The cost goes up to $20 when bought at the door.

For information about Black Ice Theatre Co., check them out on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BlackIceTahoe/.