Blood donations urgently needed to maintain supply for patients in Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vitalant urges all eligible blood donors to make an appointment and give in February after plummeting temperatures and harsh winter weather, including rain, snow, sleet, and wind, caused blood drives to cancel and hindered donors from getting to Vitalant centers and mobile blood drives. Nearly 2,000 expected Vitalant blood donations went uncollected in January, including from scheduled drives in the Tahoe and Northern Nevada region.

February is Heart Health Month. In addition to helping save lives, Vitalant donors receive a free mini-physical, checking their pulse, blood pressure and cholesterol level. With each donation, donors can help save more than one life and track their wellness information in their secure and confidential online portal account.

Blood donations are constantly needed to meet the ongoing needs of patients. Every two seconds, a patient in the U.S. needs a transfusion. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those who have type O blood, the most needed blood type. O-positive can help patients with a positive blood type, while O-negative can help patients of any blood type.

Learn more about donating blood and make an appointment at vitalant.org , download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Vitalant is making February extra sweet by offering a special thank-you to those who give in February. Those who are opted in for Donor Rewards are:

automatically entered to win one of 24 $500 gift cards through February 10

those who give February 11 – March 2 will receive a $10 gift card of choice in the Donor Rewards store

Visit vitalant.org to schedule your appointment.