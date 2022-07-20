Blood drive to be held Friday in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A community blood drive will be held from noon-5 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the South Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation Gymnasium, located at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

For more information, including appointments, visit donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM062 or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Donors should eat well, drink plenty of water and bring photo identification prior to donating.