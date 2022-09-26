Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

One of the Blue Angels' F/A-18 Hornets at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden.

Provided/JT Humphrey/via the RC

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.

World-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley, Nevada, performing wild stunts, elegant formations and twists and turns for the crowds below.

Tickets are available online in advance at AviationRoundup.com and are $30 for adults or $20 for children 12-17. A family pack, which includes two adults and up to four children, is $125 and children under 12 are free. Event organizers encourage attendees to avoid the ticket lines and purchase online in advance.