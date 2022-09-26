Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport.
The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
World-class aviation performers including Bill Stein, The Chuters, Kirby Chambliss and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies above Carson Valley, Nevada, performing wild stunts, elegant formations and twists and turns for the crowds below.
Tickets are available online in advance at AviationRoundup.com and are $30 for adults or $20 for children 12-17. A family pack, which includes two adults and up to four children, is $125 and children under 12 are free. Event organizers encourage attendees to avoid the ticket lines and purchase online in advance.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.