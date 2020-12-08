Blue Angels schedule return to Minden in 2022
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels announced Tuesday that they are returning to Minden-Tahoe Airport.
The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron released its schedule on Tuesday at the International Council of Air Shows Convention and it shows the Blue Angels will be in Minden on Oct. 1-2, 2022.
During the 76th air show season, the Blue Angels are expected to visit 32 locations, including Minden.
Military air shows have been one of the biggest draws to the Aviation Roundup held at the airport every two years with crowds of up to 30,000 people.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
