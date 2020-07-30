Blue Granite’s Climb-a-Thon fundraiser kicks off Saturday

Track your climbs while raising money for three different nonprofits.

Provided / Upsplash

Blue Granite Climbing Gym’s annual Climb-a-Thon fundraiser has moved outdoors. Blue Granite is raising funds for three different nonprofits that all support more access to climbing and the outdoors for marginalized and disadvantaged communities.

The fundraiser starts on Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 22 which is Global Climbing Day. The three nonprofits include: The Tahoe Climbing Coalition ClimbUp, PGM ONE, and No Man’s Land Film Festival.

The Tahoe Climbing Coalition ClimbUp! mentorship program introduces underserved youth in South Lake Tahoe to the adventure and joy of rock climbing. The other nonprofit is PGM ONE (People of the Global Majority in the Outdoors, Nature & Environment) which is a national summit that creates an intentional space for BIPOC changemakers to lead the way toward environmental justice and collective liberation.

No Man’s Land Film Festival is an adventure film festival that redefines feminism through adventure, culture, and conservation. They have initiatives that bring speakers to K-12 classrooms, fund expeditions, support female filmmakers, and more.

To participate in the fundraiser, choose one of the three nonprofits to support. Register at bluegraniteclimbing.com/climbathon. The cost is $10.

Ask people to support your climbing endeavor with pledges through donations.

Climb while raising money for your nonprofit between Aug. 1-22.

Use the scorecard to track your climbs. Submit scorecards by 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Climbers that climb the most pitches and raise the most money will win prizes.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit bluegraniteclimbing.com/climbathon/.