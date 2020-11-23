Tahoe Chamber Blue Ribbon award winners announced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– The winners of the 13th Annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Nov. 19 during an awards show shown on Lake Tahoe Television. In place of the annual awards dinner, the community was invited to tune in virtually with hosts, Chris Fiore from the City of South Lake Tahoe and Meg Peart from the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, to enjoy a celebration of the 2020 finalists and winners.

The Blue Ribbon Awards event continues to honor local businesses, non-profits, and professionals for their contributions to the South Shore community.

Congratulations to the 2020 Blue Ribbon Award winners:

Tourism Award, Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Innovative program, promotion, or product for our visitors

Winner: Clearly Tahoe

Honorable Mention: Roundhill Pines Beach Resort

Entrepreneur Award, Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe

An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business.

Winner: Melinda Choy / Elevate Wellness Center

Honorable Mention: Rachel and Greg Carlson / Black Bear Lodge

Customer Service Award, Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood Mountain Resorts

An individual who consistently provides quality service.

Winner: Belen Urrutia / Sierra-at-Tahoe

Honorable Mention: Cassidy Hoehn / Barton Health

Public Service Agency Award, Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling

An individual that provides quality service in the not so usual places (Police, Fire, DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.).

Winner: Kelley Edwards / City of South Lake Tahoe

Honorable Mention: Brad Zlendick / Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Excellence in Business Award, Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club

A business that has made a substantial contributions to the overall good of business and the economic well-being of the community. (Business must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years)

Winner: Overland Meat & Seafood Co.

Honorable Mention: Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

Community Enrichment Award, Sponsored by Bike the West

A business, non-profit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community

Winner: Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

Honorable Mention: Bread & Broth

New Business of the Year Award, Sponsored by El Dorado County and GO Local Tahoe

A new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction. (Business must have been in operation for less than three years)

Winner: Blue Granite Climbing Gym

Honorable Mention: High Mountain Greenery

Volunteer of the Year Award, Sponsored by Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

An individual dedicated to making a positive impact on the agency they serve and on the community at large.

Winner: Katie Keith

Honorable Mention: Carol Gerard

Tallac Achievement Award, Sponsored by Zephyr Cove Resort

An exemplary infrastructure project that revitalizes and enhances the economy and community of the South Shore.

Winner: Lake Tahoe Community College Mobility

The Tahoe Chamber would like to thank the sponsors of the 13th annual Blue Ribbon Awards; Presenting Sponsor, the South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, Spotlight Sponsor, Tahoe Beach Club, South Shore Sponsor, Barton Health, Blue Business Sponsor, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and Media Sponsors, Lake Tahoe Television and Tahoe Daily Tribune.

The awards show can be watched at https://tahoechamber.org/13th-annual-blue-ribbon-awards-show/.