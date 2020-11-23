Tahoe Chamber Blue Ribbon award winners announced
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– The winners of the 13th Annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Nov. 19 during an awards show shown on Lake Tahoe Television. In place of the annual awards dinner, the community was invited to tune in virtually with hosts, Chris Fiore from the City of South Lake Tahoe and Meg Peart from the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, to enjoy a celebration of the 2020 finalists and winners.
The Blue Ribbon Awards event continues to honor local businesses, non-profits, and professionals for their contributions to the South Shore community.
Congratulations to the 2020 Blue Ribbon Award winners:
Tourism Award, Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
Innovative program, promotion, or product for our visitors
Winner: Clearly Tahoe
Honorable Mention: Roundhill Pines Beach Resort
Entrepreneur Award, Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe
An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business.
Winner: Melinda Choy / Elevate Wellness Center
Honorable Mention: Rachel and Greg Carlson / Black Bear Lodge
Customer Service Award, Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood Mountain Resorts
An individual who consistently provides quality service.
Winner: Belen Urrutia / Sierra-at-Tahoe
Honorable Mention: Cassidy Hoehn / Barton Health
Public Service Agency Award, Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling
An individual that provides quality service in the not so usual places (Police, Fire, DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.).
Winner: Kelley Edwards / City of South Lake Tahoe
Honorable Mention: Brad Zlendick / Lake Valley Fire Protection District
Excellence in Business Award, Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club
A business that has made a substantial contributions to the overall good of business and the economic well-being of the community. (Business must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years)
Winner: Overland Meat & Seafood Co.
Honorable Mention: Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort
Community Enrichment Award, Sponsored by Bike the West
A business, non-profit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community
Winner: Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe
Honorable Mention: Bread & Broth
New Business of the Year Award, Sponsored by El Dorado County and GO Local Tahoe
A new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction. (Business must have been in operation for less than three years)
Winner: Blue Granite Climbing Gym
Honorable Mention: High Mountain Greenery
Volunteer of the Year Award, Sponsored by Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa
An individual dedicated to making a positive impact on the agency they serve and on the community at large.
Winner: Katie Keith
Honorable Mention: Carol Gerard
Tallac Achievement Award, Sponsored by Zephyr Cove Resort
An exemplary infrastructure project that revitalizes and enhances the economy and community of the South Shore.
Winner: Lake Tahoe Community College Mobility
The Tahoe Chamber would like to thank the sponsors of the 13th annual Blue Ribbon Awards; Presenting Sponsor, the South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, Spotlight Sponsor, Tahoe Beach Club, South Shore Sponsor, Barton Health, Blue Business Sponsor, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and Media Sponsors, Lake Tahoe Television and Tahoe Daily Tribune.
The awards show can be watched at https://tahoechamber.org/13th-annual-blue-ribbon-awards-show/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User