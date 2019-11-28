Blues legend Walter Trout comes to Crystal Bay Casino

Musician Walter Trout brings old time blues to North Lake Tahoe Friday night at the Crystal Bay Club.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, spend an evening listening to blues while he plays his rendition of “Survivor Blues” and “Pray for Rain.” For the last several decades, Trout has released blues music that resonates with many people from all over the world. He received four awards for Blues Rock Album of the Year, one being his 2017 release “We’re All In This Together.” Trout began as a backup guitarist for another blues legend, John Lee Hooker in the ‘70s. Trout later played with in infamous Canned Heat in the 80s and eventually took off with his solo career in the 90s. Other band members include Johnny Griparic as the bass player, Teddy ‘Zig Zag’ Andreadis on the piano, Michael Leasure on the drums. In Trout’s early years, he suffered from an addiction which later led to cirrhosis of the liver. He almost died, but was saved with a liver transplant.

Trout learned to walk and speak again and not long after he picked up music again.

His near death experience shines through his latest releases. Trout released the album following his experience called “Battle Scars.” At the Blues Music Awards this album was named album of the year. Come see this bluesman this Friday at Crystal Bay Club Crown Room.

This is a 21 and older event.