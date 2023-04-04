Boarding for Breast Cancer’s ‘Love Your Peaks’ series coming to Sierra-at-Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Boarding for Breast Cancer will be at Sierra-at-Tahoe for the first time since the Caldor Fire, on April 8, for the Love Your Peaks series, presented by Suja Organic.

B4BC’s Love Your Peaks is a winter event series and fundraising campaign to support breast cancer awareness and prevention at resorts nationwide. Registration is open.

Participants will get outside in support of B4BC’s mission of a healthy and active lifestyle as the best means of preventing breast cancer while raising funds for the organization’s education, prevention, and survivorship programs. B4BC promotes the importance of self-check breast exams and early detection.



The Love Your Peaks Sierra at Tahoe event includes a Pink Poker Run, Tribute Ride, raffle, auction, breast health education, and Suja Organic juice sampling. Onsite event registration for Pink Poker Run will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the B4BC booth.

The Pink Poker Run is an interactive way to explore the mountain while supporting breast cancer awareness and prevention. Participants visit various checkpoints around the mountain to collect pink playing cards. Those with the three best poker hands at the end of the run will win prizes from B4BC and its partners. The Pink Poker Run will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at five stops across the resort and is open to all ages and abilities.

Registration is a minimum donation of $25 per person, which includes a goodie bag, but additional fundraising is encouraged. Participants are encouraged to wear their best pink costume as “bonus cards,” and will be awarded for the best pink spirit and attitude. Top fundraisers can win sweet prizes from Yeti, GoPro, 686, and other B4BC partners. To register or donate, click here .

Awards for the Pink Poker Run will take place at 2 p.m. at the B4BC Booth. A raffle and auction will follow, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

The Tribute Ride is a group ride down the mountain that participants can dedicate to someone they know with breast cancer. Meet at the B4BC Booth at 3:30 p.m. to pick up a pink cape and take one run down the mountain in honor of a loved one.