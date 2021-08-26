Boat inspections closed at Lake Tahoe due to fire, smoke

Smoky skies above the boat inspection station in Meyers. (Provided)



STATELINE, Nev. – Watercraft inspection stations at Lake Tahoe that help to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species are closed until further notice due to hazardous air quality and wildfire precautions, officials announced Thursday.

Inspection stations will remain closed until it is safe for personnel to return to work, they said.

“The safety of our employees and the community are always our highest priority,” Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne Marchetta said in a press release. “We will continue to monitor the air quality and wildfire situation in the hopes of putting the inspectors back to work as soon as it is safe.”

Invasive species can have devastating environmental and economic impacts on industries, communities, and native species populations. Watercraft are the largest source for spreading aquatic invasive species into new waterways. Under the watercraft inspection program, every motorized watercraft is inspected to ensure it is Clean, Drained, and Dry and not carrying AIS before launching at Lake Tahoe. Thanks to the diligence of boaters and inspectors, no new aquatic invasive species have been detected in Lake Tahoe since the program launched in 2008.

“This program’s success can be attributed to the epic collaboration by numerous agencies and the public to protect Lake Tahoe,” said Tahoe Resource Conservation District Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager Chris Kilian. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and flexibility under the current circumstances and look forward to opening the stations again when it is safe to do so.”

Boaters should continue to check http://www.TahoeBoatInspections.com for new information as it becomes available or call 888-824-6267. For up-to-date information on launch ramps, contact the facilities directly.

Source: TRPA