Boating violation in Upper Truckee Marsh settled

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board approved a $10,000 penalty at its July 24 meeting to a jet boat operator who entered the Upper Truckee River Marsh earlier this year. TRPA regulations prohibit operating motorized watercraft in tributaries of Lake Tahoe and speeding within 600 feet of shore to protect public safety, water quality, habitat, and recreation, the agency said today.

In April 2024, TRPA staff received complaints and video documentation of a motorized watercraft operating in excess of 5 mph in the sensitive Upper Truckee River Marsh on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. Agency compliance staff identified and contacted the boater, who has accepted responsibility for the incident and has agreed to a settlement where he will pay a penalty of $10,000.

“Lake Tahoe’s shoreline and tributaries are sensitive areas that are essential to the ecosystem and define what Tahoe means to many people,” TRPA General Counsel John Marshall said. “We are grateful for the cooperation of the boater and the support of the Governing Board in approving the resolution. The agency hopes this settlement improves Lake Tahoe’s protection and helps others take part in that.”

All monetary penalties received are reserved for research studies and special projects in the region. Read the full text of the settlement agreement here.

Earlier legal actions by TRPA in 2021 and 2022 stopped illegal boat rental operations and use of illegal mooring buoys. Additionally, in 2023 the agency watercraft team spent 1,300 hours on the lake conducting enforcement and educating boaters on environmental protections, according TRPA’s 2023 Annual Report. Last year, the team tagged over 80 illegal moorings and issued 650 verbal corrective actions, most related to heeding the 600-foot no-wake zone.

Positive interactions between boaters and TRPA staff remain critical to increase safety and compliance with regulations that protect the shoreline, reduce noise, and keep boaters, paddlers, and swimmers safe, according to the agency. TRPA encourages boaters and paddlers to use the Lake Tahoe boating app to know when they are in a no-wake zone, how to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, and how to enjoy the lake safely and responsibly.