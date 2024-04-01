Bobcats’ chess team wins state championship
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe School’s chess team recently won the Nevada State Championship title in the K-5 Reserve Division in Las Vegas.
Some players will compete again on April 20 in the Girls’ State Championship on the Lake Tahoe School’s campus.
The first-year team is coached by Coach Eric, Coach Anastasia, and Mr. Jude.
“The team faced some real competition,” said Allie Sacci, director of marketing and communications. “Our Bobcats were a small but mighty team, facing off against much larger teams. But that didn’t stop them! Every single player won at least one game.”
In the K-3 Championship:
- Cal M. tied for 6th
- Jaiden B. tied for 24th
- Alex L. tied for 24th
- Nicholas B. tied for 39th
- Reya B. tied for 39th
In the K-5 Reserve division:
- Eric I. was the undisputed State Champion!
- Alora H. tied for 3rd
- Abby I. tied for 5th
- Max G. tied for 18th
- Jameson H. also tied for 18th
In the K-12 Reserve section
- Acadia H. tied for 1st place
- Kora O. tied for 5th
“Notably, out of the trophies awarded in the lower divisions, three of the four girls who won were Bobcats, Acadia, Kora, and Alora,” Sacci said. “Our team has some serious girl power on the chessboard.”
The Girls’ State Championship will be held at the Lake Tahoe School.
“Congratulations to the Lake Tahoe School Chess Team on this incredible first-year win!” Sacci said. “Go Bobcats!”
