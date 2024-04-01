Bobcats’ chess team wins state championship

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe School’s chess team recently won the Nevada State Championship title in the K-5 Reserve Division in Las Vegas.

Some players will compete again on April 20 in the Girls’ State Championship on the Lake Tahoe School’s campus.

The first-year team is coached by Coach Eric, Coach Anastasia, and Mr. Jude.

“The team faced some real competition,” said Allie Sacci, director of marketing and communications. “Our Bobcats were a small but mighty team, facing off against much larger teams. But that didn’t stop them! Every single player won at least one game.”

In the K-3 Championship:

Cal M. tied for 6 th

Jaiden B. tied for 24 th

Alex L. tied for 24 th

Nicholas B. tied for 39 th

Reya B. tied for 39th

In the K-5 Reserve division:

Eric I. was the undisputed State Champion!

Alora H. tied for 3 rd

Abby I. tied for 5 th

Max G. tied for 18 th

Jameson H. also tied for 18th

In the K-12 Reserve section

Acadia H. tied for 1st place

Kora O. tied for 5th

“Notably, out of the trophies awarded in the lower divisions, three of the four girls who won were Bobcats, Acadia, Kora, and Alora,” Sacci said. “Our team has some serious girl power on the chessboard.”

The Girls’ State Championship will be held at the Lake Tahoe School.

“Congratulations to the Lake Tahoe School Chess Team on this incredible first-year win!” Sacci said. “Go Bobcats!”