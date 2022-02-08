Body found in meadow identified as Tracey Megenhardt

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department have released the name of the body found in a South Tahoe meadow last month.

The body was identified as Tracey Megenhardt, 50 who was a local transient.

Megenhardt was was discovered by a wildlife photographer in the meadow behind US Bank at 2850 Lake Tahoe Blvd on Jan. 22.

The cause of death is still under investigation.