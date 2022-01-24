Body found in South Lake Tahoe Meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – South Lake Tahoe Police responded to the report of a body found in the meadow behind US Bank, on January 22 around 9:27 a.m. A wildlife photographer was in the meadow taking photos, discovered the remains, and contacted police.

Upon arrival, SLTPD Officers located a human body in the snow. SLTPD Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. The body appeared to have been buried in the late December snowstorms, and became discoverable due to snow melt from the recent warmer temps.

The identity, age, and sex of the body is unknown. Foul play is not suspected at this time; however, a forensic autopsy will be conducted in order to determine identity and cause of death. If any members if the public have information helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Allen Molesworth with South Lake Tahoe PD (530) 542-6138.