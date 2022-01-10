Body of missing skier found

TRUCKEE, Calf. – At 10:42 a.m. Saturday, volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue discovered the body of missing skier Rory Angelotta in an area north of the Northstar Ski Resort.

Both teams, with assistance from a rescue canine from the California Rescue Dog Association, were conducting a search for Angelotta, who went missing from the resort on the afternoon of December 25, 2021. After six days of an extensive search in extreme conditions, efforts were suspended on December 30, after there was no evidence of Angelotta’s location.

The area where Angelotta was located was approximately a half mile from a residential neighborhood near Schaffer Mill Creek. Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the ski resort boundaries and the backside of the resort, where searchers believed Angelotta had gotten lost during the whiteout conditions on the 25. It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements.

There was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity.

Due to the considerable distance Angelotta had traveled from the resort, it was not included in the original emergency search efforts. We offer our condolences to the family and hope that this will provide them closure to this tragic event.





We’d also like to include this statement from Angelotta’s family to the community:

“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”