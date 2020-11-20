Boil water advisory lifted for South Tahoe residents in N. Upper Truckee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tap water is safe to drink for the N. Upper Truckee and Chiapa neighborhood, officials announced Thursday night.

The South Tahoe Public Utility District has lifted the boil water advisory after collecting an additional 30 samples within the affected area on Wednesday and found chlorine levels to be normal at all sites.

No coliform bacteria, which includes E. Coli was detected in any of the samples, officials said.

The announcement comes two days after the boil water advisory was issued. The advisory was issued because water from a tank that had been cleaned was released into the distribution system before the tank had been properly disinfected.