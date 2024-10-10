Boil water advisory lifted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– The boil water advisory for the South Tahoe residents on the Heavenly mountainside of Pioneer Trail between Ski Run Blvd and Fern Road has been lifted; the tap water is safe to drink. The South Tahoe Public Utility District collected additional water samples within the affected area on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Chlorine levels were normal and there were no bacteria.

The announcement comes two days after the precautionary boil water advisory was issued. For more information, visit stpud.us or call 530-544-6474.