Boil water alert for Tahoe Keys residents

The Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe.

Claire Cudahy / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association issued a boil water advisory for all Tahoe Keys customers on Monday, Aug. 24. Tahoe Keys customers should use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food until the notice has been lifted.

The advisory was set due to an electrical failure on well No. 3 which caused a loss of water pressure.

The Tahoe Keys Water Company, the State Water Resources Control Board, the Division of Drinking Water, and the El Dorado County Health Department are advising all Tahoe Keys residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

The CDC recommends bringing water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before using or drinking the water.

TKPOA sent out a press release that says that they will inform all residents once test results confirm that the water is safe to drink and boiling water is no longer needed. They anticipate receiving the final result of the testing by late afternoon Friday, Aug. 28 or sooner and a notice from the State Water Resource Control Board lifting the Boil Water Notice will be issued.

TKPOA will provide notice to property owners by residence delivery, email, and TKPOA website.

For more information, visit http://www.tkpoa.com.

Additional information about boil water advisories can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/dwa-comm-toolbox/before/tools/What-to-Do-During-a-BoilWater-Advisory.docx.