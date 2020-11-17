Boil water alert issued for N. Upper Truckee, Chiapa neighborhoods

A map of the area for the boil water alert.

Provided / STPUD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe residents in the N. Upper Truckee area need to boil water for drinking and cooking for the next couple of days.

South Tahoe Public Utility District has issued a boil water alert for the North Upper Truckee neighborhood for all streets between U.S. Highway 50 and Zuni Drive and the Chiapa neighborhood.

Officials say the boil water advisory is issued out of an abundance of caution and is expected to be resolved by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Impacted households should only use tap water that has been boiled vigorously for one minute or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness. Tap water may still be used for bathing, hand washing, and laundry.

Officials said that after a routine water tank cleaning last Friday, the tank was refilled and chlorinated. The chlorine residual was lower than required for tank disinfection and the water tank was isolated from the system over the weekend.

A faulty isolation valve that did not completely close allowed approximately 100,000 gallons of water to drain into the distribution system over the weekend. STPUD is testing the water throughout the impacted area and will notify customers once the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Contact STPUD at 530-544-6474 or visit http://www.stpud.us.