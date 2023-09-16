Boil water warning lifted for Camp Richardson, surrounding area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The boil water warning that put in place for Camp Richardson and surrounding areas Friday, Sept. 8 has finally been lifted.
The warning was put in place after e.coli bacteria was found in the water supply. According to the State Water Resource Control Board, a tank was not disinfected after it was cleaned on Aug. 22, leading to the spread of the bacteria.
Water from the area is now safe to use again.
