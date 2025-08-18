Back in the late spring of 2023, I experienced a wild heart adventure. I called the paramedics, got a trip in an ambulance to Barton. What I thought were allergies turned out to be a warning sign of a cardiac event, leading to a Code Blue. Fast forward to Renown, where open-heart surgery was refused by me. This was followed by a summer of statin hell. Then, angioplasty with stents performed by a gifted cardio doc at UC Davis and I am now living happily ever after.

The thing is, I never knew my high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol was low. This is the “good” stuff, plays a role in removing plaque buildup in the arteries. So, after the successful heart procedure and living even healthier, my HDL number soared to a normal level…Minimum blood levels of 40 mg/dL for men and 50 mg/dL for women.

No, I’m not a cardiologist, but as a health author who isn’t immune to the scourge of genes (thanks mom and dad), I’m sharing tips backed up by the American Heart Association (AHA).

1. Eat a Heart-Healthy. Diet How it works: A Tahoe heart-healthy diet can increase your HDL-to-LDL ratio by lowering LDL and total cholesterol levels. Read: Lose the saturated and unhealthy trans fats. Instead, focus on foods rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, soluble fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. That means fatty fish, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables at stores around the lake. Timeline: A few weeks to a few months. 2. Move It! How it works: Regular physical activity—indoors/outdoors around the lake is a tool for improving cholesterol levels. It directly helps to raise HDL cholesterol. Exercise helps you stay lean and cardio healthier. The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes per week of aerobic activity. Think walking, cycling, or vigorous yard work. I do the rowing machine/dog walks. Timeline: Several weeks to a few months.

3. No Smoking! How it works: Smoking and vaping have a bad effect on cholesterol levels, specifically lowering HDL cholesterol. When people with unhealthy cholesterol levels smoke, their risk of coronary heart disease goes up. But living in amid nature is inspiration to not light up. Timeline: Research reveals that HDL numbers can rise in a few weeks.

4. Keep a Healthy Weight. How it works: Being overweight or obese can lower levels of “good” cholesterol. The AHA states that a weight loss of just 5% to 10% of body weight can improve HDL This is because weight loss can lower inflammation and improve metabolic function, which affects cholesterol metabolism. Timeline: Results in weeks to a few months. But note, while these lifestyle changes can work, consult a healthcare professional to develop a treatment plan for you.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, she is writing the new, revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book, 2026. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com