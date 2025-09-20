Boost Your Immune System During Cold Season Tea & Honey Rx

Ah, our “secret season” is cherished by locals for its crisp air, fewer crowds, and a serene atmosphere between the busy and winter months. But the glitch is, cold season is an unwelcome visitor.

Often when September arrives at Tahoe the transition of colder from warmer temperatures can wreak havoc on your body and mind. We stay inside more than in the summertime. Unfortunately, people gather, and viruses can be contagious. Not to forget dust and dander linger in the air and windows are closed. Read on—discover how tea(s) and honey(s)—two superfoods–from your kitchen may be just what the doctor would order to help beat catching a pesky bug.

Colds: During fall months, cold season can visit like an unwanted house guest. And, if you are under stress, a cold or flu can pay you a visit, especially if you’re traveling. If your immune system is under attack, illness can be prevented or the severity lessened with tea. What Tea Rx to Use: Drink one 8-ounce cup of black tea (hot or iced) with or without 1 teaspoon honey two to three times per day while symptoms last. Why You’ll Feel Tea-rrific: Tea researchers believe it’s the compound antigen (a molecule capable of inducing an immune response) in black tea that bolsters the body’s immune system and may help guard against colds. Known for being rich with antioxidants, tea also contains tannins which may help to stave off viruses like a cold.

Coughs: Coping with a cold can be annoying but coughing (either from a cold or allergies) can be pesky and make your throat and chest ache. What Tea Rx to Use: Opt to brew one 12-ounce cup of black or white tea. For an extra throat soother, adding 1 teaspoon of local honey. Why You’ll Feel Tea-rrific: Tackling a cough takes a bit of sleuth work to discover why you are coughing. If allergens are the issue, for instance, it’s time to get an air purifier, vacuum and dust more, and add tea with local honey to your diet repertoire.

Sore Throat: A sore throat is a telltale sign that a cold or allergies (blame it on dander and dust) are looming, so rather than run to the pharmacy for medication every time, why not take an alternative route and turn to tea first? What Tea Rx to Use: Dried oolong leaves combined with rose hips or hibiscus can be a perfect pairing. Put 1 teaspoon of tea leaves and 1 teaspoon of the herbal tea of your choice in 1 cup of hot water. Steep for a few minutes, then strain. Add honey to taste. Why You’ll Feel Tea-rrific: Oolong tea or chamomile may reduce swelling and inflammation, due to flavonoids. Also, local honey boasts anti-inflammatory benefits and contains pollen to help balance allergies.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, she is writing the new, revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book, 2026. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com