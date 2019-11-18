Both sides in Measure T fight may ask judge to rule without trial

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Legal counsel for parties in the Measure T fight on Monday asked a judge to decide the next steps at a case management conference.

Heather Stroud and Beverly Roxas, counsel for the City of South Lake Tahoe, addressed Judge Brian Phipps in person at the El Dorado County Court in Cameron Park while Andrew Pierce, counsel for South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group, attended the conference via phone.

South Lake Tahoe voters passed Measure T in November 2018, a bill that would ban vacation homes in residential neighborhoods and limit them to the tourist core among other things.

The South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group filed a lawsuit in December 2018 claiming the ban was unconstitutional.

The issue has since been a point of contention for residents and out of town homeowners.

Despite the fact that no decision was going to be made on the case at the conference, the small courtroom was filled mostly with South Lake Tahoe residents.

At the conference, both sides said they would be filing motions for summary judgment, a motion that asks the judge to rule on a case based on the stated facts without going to trial.

The court will hear motions from both sides at the same time. The hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 10, in Department 9 in Cameron Park.

If neither motion is granted, the parties will come back to a continued case management conference on April 20 where the judge will set a trial date.