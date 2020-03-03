Election: Early results show both South Lake Tahoe measures face uphill battles

The voting center at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Early voting results are in for El Dorado County and both measures put to South Lake Tahoe voters are failing.

El Dorado County released the results from the 47,293 (nearly 38%) voters who submitted early ballots.

Measure B, which would raise fees to help Lake Valley Fire Protection District buy new equipment, has 58% voting yes but it needs two-thirds of the vote to pass.

Just 33%, or 1,967, of a possible 5,917 votes have been counted and 1,125 have voted yes compared to 815 no votes.

Measure M, a snow removal tax that would help purchase equipment for an aging fleet, has been basically defeated with only 33% of the votes counted.

No voters represent 55% of the 1,988 ballots cast out of 5,976 possible. To overcome the deficit, yes voters would have had to show up in force today at the polls.

Incumbent U.S. Representative for Congressional District 4, Tom McClintock, may have a serious challenger in November in democratic opponent Brynne Kennedy. McClintock has almost 54% of the vote while Kennedy has 37%.

As for the democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders is ahead in the county with 22%, with Vice President Joe Biden trailing right behind with 20%.

The full slate of election results can be viewed here.