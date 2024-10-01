Bottom barriers successfully kill 17 acres of aquatic invasive plants

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A peak under the bottom barriers at the Taylor and Tallac creeks and marshes reveal the mats successfully treated 17 acres of aquatic invasive plants in one of Tahoe’s largest aquatic invasive species control projects ever undertaken.

A few weeks ago, Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program partners checked the roots under the dark and heavy sunlight depriving barriers. What they found was reassuring. Both the weed roots and above ground growth were dead. The mats that had laid there for about two years had killed the invasive plants, preventing their spread into Lake Tahoe.

Based of this root check, crews can now remove the barriers.

The public can expect to see divers and top-side crews in the area starting early October. They advise those visiting the area to beware of loose rebar, which was used to hold the mats down. Helicopters may be in the area assisting with moving the heavy barriers. Removal could occur through winter until weather pauses the effort. Crews will remove any remaining barriers in the spring.

Top-side field staff assists diver with rebar removal in June 2023. Visitors can expect to see similar activity during bottom barrier removal at Taylor and Tallac creeks and marshes starting October 2024. Provided / Lisa Herron, USDA Forest Service

Barrier removal will complete just the first part of an even larger Taylor and Tallac Ecosystem Restoration Project , but the completion of this phase is worth celebrating.

“This marks an exciting step in the ultimate restoration of this invaluable habitat,” said TRPA Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager, Dennis Zabaglo. “This is one of the basin’s largest wetlands and its restoration is a cornerstone of the collaborative work to restore the Lake Tahoe region.”

As many of those living in the region have come to know, these wetland areas provide critical habitat to aquatic and riparian species, while often being common recreation spots.

“Left unchecked,” EIP partners say, “aquatic invasive plants can have devastating impacts on Lake Tahoe’s ecosystem and recreational resources.”

The invaders can impact Tahoe’s renown water quality and clarity by increasing nutrients and water temperatures, and decreasing dissolved oxygen. This creates less than ideal conditions for native species and desirable recreational fish.

Parters plan on monitoring the project area annually, or more often if funding will allow, to ensure new infestations don’t take root.

“There is a real threat of spread,” EIP partners say, “based on proximity to other source populations.”

But partners are ready to meet any new infestation with urgency to protect the area and investment, which to date totals $4,721,947.

The public can help preserve the effort by removing and properly disposing any plant fragments they encounter. They can also take care to ensure their motorized and non-motorized crafts are free of all invasive species before traveling to other areas. One way of making sure invasive species don’t a hitch a ride is by cleaning, draining and drying watercraft and gear before moving between water sources or other parts of the lake. The Tahoe Keepers Program trains the public how to clean, drain and dry, between locations.

Barrier removal crews will work during the day in order to only minimally impact migrating fish, which typically make their journey during dusk and evening hours.

Crews will also monitor water quality impacts and will install turbidity curtains if the amount of disturbed sediment reaches the threshold established by the project permit. The curtains may have short-term impacts on migrating fish.