Boulder Bay submits updated plan to TRPA, waiting for approval

The Tahoe Biltmore resort/casino property is located in Crystal Bay, on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe's North Shore, across the highway from separately owned Crystal Bay Casino.

Provided

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. – EKN Developments has officially submitted their updated and refined plan to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for final approval for the Revitalize Tahoe Biltmore Project. The plan, which was submitted on Oct. 14, 2022, has seen a decrease in the amount of total rooms and some changes that are aimed to decrease environmental impact and embrace community members while enhancing the overall guest experience.

“The one main difference is the interior design and uses of the buildings,” said EKN Developer Ebbie Nakhjavani. “While we have worked very hard to comply with the design intent of the approved plans, we have reimagined the project to be more human-centric and community facing by providing many amenities that are open to the public and the community. We will be continually programming the project for the community functions and event using local talent, artists and vendors.”

The plan that was submitted to the TRPA sees an overall 47% reduction of total units compared to what was already approved in the 2011 plan previously submitted and approved. This will allow for additional space for new amenities to support the level of service necessary to create the desired resort experience. These units include the already constructed units as a part of Boulder Bay Phase 1.

A rendering of the resort’s entrance.

Provided / EKN Development

In addition, 23,500 sq. ft. of roadway will be converted to walk-able community space, which will reduce vehicle miles traveled by 10,000 compared to the previous Biltmore.

“We are providing two entrances to access the property and underground parking structure which will provide a blanked arrival experience,” said Nakhjavani. “There will be one access from Highway 28 to the underground parking which will be a shared driveway at Bigwater Road and one access point on Stateline Road.”

In addition, there will be a Porte Cochere at the hotel entrance on Stateline where guests are greeted by the valet service. Guests, including community members, will arrive at a high level that offers panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and mountains.

“Access to this level will provide a unique opportunity for the community to enjoy the public facing amenities while enjoying the spectacular beauty of Lake Tahoe, especially those who live in residences that don’t offer these views,” said Nakhjavani.

The plans submitted to the TRPA would see a 90% reduction in sediment runoff into Lake Tahoe compared to the Biltmore, and a 38% reduction in total water and energy used compared to the Biltmore.

TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen said that planners would get to the application as soon as they could, but due to a large amount of submitted applications needing review, it’s unknown as to when they will get to the application.

“We’ll be requiring an updated transportation study,” said Cowen. “I think the community was concerned we weren’t going to ask for a new one and that’s not true.”

Overall, EKN is excited to hear back from the TRPA and are currently focusing on interior design and amenities design and programming. The project will move away from the “strip mall” design that dominates much of the north shore and will create double sided store fronts with an increased amount of services and amenities to promote the onsite experience.

“The project will function as a local amenity and a local village center,” said Nakhjavani. “The unit mix creates a perfect balance between hotel guests and local residents with programs that are presented by the locals for the locals and tourists alike. Our employees will enjoy the benefits of a project that offers long term employment opportunities to build their careers with the best in-class training and management.”

While there has been some worry about construction during the summer months with the possibility of evacuation during fire season, Nakhjavani is positive that work with local agencies will keep local residents safe.

“We have been closely coordinating with fire and law enforcement to ensure public safety and emergency evacuation,” said Nakhjavani. “The existing roads will remain open until the new roads and connection have been constructed and access through the public roads will always be maintained during construction.”

To learn more about the project and see current updates visit http://www.revitalizetahoebiltmore.com .