Falling boulder strikes car while traveling over Echo Summit
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A motorist leaving South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday must have felt like the sky was falling.
The South Lake Tahoe office of the California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 50.
Officers discovered that a falling boulder on Echo Summit crushed the roof of a car but didn’t cause any injuries.
The report said a driver of a black Dodge Charger was traveling westbound when a 3-foot by 2-foot boulder landed on its roof causing major damage.
CHP advises motorists to be aware because the area is known for falling rocks, land and snow slides.
“Please be careful when traveling through this area,” said a statement. “Luckily the driver did not sustain any injuries.”
