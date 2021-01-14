Falling boulder strikes car while traveling over Echo Summit

A boulder crushed the roof of a car Wednesday. Provided / CHP



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A motorist leaving South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday must have felt like the sky was falling.

The South Lake Tahoe office of the California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 50.

Officers discovered that a falling boulder on Echo Summit crushed the roof of a car but didn’t cause any injuries.

The report said a driver of a black Dodge Charger was traveling westbound when a 3-foot by 2-foot boulder landed on its roof causing major damage.

A falling boulder caused major damage to a vehicle on Wednesday while leaving South Lake Tahoe. Provided / CHP



CHP advises motorists to be aware because the area is known for falling rocks, land and snow slides.

“Please be careful when traveling through this area,” said a statement. “Luckily the driver did not sustain any injuries.”