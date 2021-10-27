Boulders fall in highway near Incline Village

Boulders in the road on Nevada State Route 28.

Provided/NHP

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Motorists are advised to expect delays Wednesday afternoon on Nevada State Route 28 after boulders fell from the roadside into the northbound lane.

Nevada Highway Patrol is providing traffic control with one way traffic being allowed through.

NHP said to expect delays while Nevada Department of Transportation crews work to clear the debris.