Boulders fall in highway near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Motorists are advised to expect delays Wednesday afternoon on Nevada State Route 28 after boulders fell from the roadside into the northbound lane.
Nevada Highway Patrol is providing traffic control with one way traffic being allowed through.
NHP said to expect delays while Nevada Department of Transportation crews work to clear the debris.
