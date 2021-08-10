Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe celebrates 30th year

The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe building is being constructed at the Al Tahoe site and will provide the club with a permanent home. (Provided)



On Aug. 1, 1991, the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe was officially recognized as a nonprofit, charitable organization and has been serving the children and families of the community since.

The club recently celebrated 30 years of benefiting the South Shore with a combined summer party and birthday party including bounce houses, cupcakes and guests of honor Lisa Maloff (the Angel of Tahoe) and founding board members of the club.

“The club has risen to many challenges over its history” said Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe Executive Director Jude Wood, “and the past 18 months have shown just how vital the club is for our children and the community.”

Over the course of the pandemic the club strove to be there for its members and working families, providing more than 600 hours of online school support, 15,000 free meals and 21,000-plus hours of child care.

“We are so proud of the role that the club has in our community” said club President Terri Arnold, “and so excited that in this, our 30th year, we are finally going to have a home of our own.”

The Boys and Girls Club building is being constructed at the Al Tahoe site and will provide the club with a permanent home — something the club has dreamed of since the start. The club broke ground in June 2020, thanks to a $3 million donation from Maloff. The full cost of construction is $6.9 million and the club has been working hard to raise the additional funding.

One of the club’s founders, Jeff Tillman, has been working on behalf of the club to get a building for 30 years. “It is so exciting to see our dream become a reality and to ensure that there will be a club in this community for generations to come” Tillman said. “Many incredible businesses, individuals and foundations have helped us get to this point and we are confident that our community will come together and ensure we can open those doors.”

Any business or individual interested in being a donor to the building campaign should contact Wood at 530-542-0838 or jwood@bgclt.org . Individuals looking to support the work of the club, including scholarships and meals, can visit bgclt.org and click on the donate button.