Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe celebrates 6th annual Tahoe Brewfest event

There will be more than 20 breweries on Ski Run ready to serve guests and share the love of beer and community.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is holding its 6th annual Tahoe Brewfest in the heart of South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. VIPs get early check-in at 11 a.m. with taps opening at 12 p.m. General Admission starts at 1 p.m. and all attendees can enjoy samples until 5 p.m. Every attendee will receive a 5 oz. sampler stainless steel, and VIP also receive a cup holder lanyard, which can be purchased at the merchandise booth.

There will be 40 breweries, 20 vendors, DJs, games, local bites, free bike valet, and entertainment along Ski Run Blvd. from Alder to Tamarack. The entrance to the event will be between Alder and Aspen Ave., with attendees entering from the HWY 50 side. Ski Run Blvd. will be closed for most of the day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The VIP space, hosted by Cold Water Brewery, will be double the size compared to last year and provide special food options, music brought to you by the Ukubabies, VIP restrooms, and shaded spots to relax under.

On each block, Lake Tahoe DJs and Ascent DJ Productions will be bringing the energy by DJing different music genres. The Tahoe Fire Dancers will be doing their famous Circus Bubble Show throughout the venue while interacting with attendees and doing contests as well. Live painting will be done by Matt Kauffman of Treefort design and there will be a game and putt putt area hosted by Flatstick Pub, as well as Axe Throwing.

The current list of featured beer, kombucha, cider include (subject to change):

2 Towns Ciderhouse, Ballast Point, Belching Beaver, Calicraft, Cold Water, Del Cielo, Dust Bowl, Faction, FiftyFifty, Flying Embers Hard Kombucha, Fort Rock, Golden State Cider, Great Basin, It’s Alive Kombucha, Jack Rabbit, Juneshine, Knee Deep, Lead Dog, Mammoth, Modern Times, Movement, New Glory, Onibi, Pigeon Head, Pizza Port, Revision, Rod & Hammer, Sacrament, Seismic, Sidellis, Sierra Nevada, Sincere Cider, SLO, Solid Ground, South Lake Brewing, South of North Brewing, Stateline Brewery, Tahoe National Beer, The Turn Bar.

It is strongly recommended that all attendees use ride-sharing services, a Lime or Bird scooter, or public transportation. There will be a complimentary bike valet onsite managed by the Tahoe Bike Coalition. DO NOT drink and drive. Volunteers in lime green shirts will be on-site to assist with any needs.