Boys and Girls Club offering free meals to area children

For some children, school not only provides an education, it also provides a regular meal.

To help fill the void left during the summer months, the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is offering breakfast and lunch at no charge to all youth 18 and younger.

The program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program, started June 20 and will continue through Aug. 24.

According to the club, the program's purpose is to ensure that children continue to receive a healthy meal during summer.

It takes place at BGCLT's main site, 1100 Lyons Ave., in South Lake Tahoe. Breakfast is served 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon–1 p.m. The Club is open Monday through Friday and will be closed for July 4. Call 530-542-0838 for more information.

The club also is a drop-off point for Bread and Broth Backpacks for Kids. Every Wednesday 15 food bags will be dropped off as part of the B&B program. Anyone interested in a bag should contact Jude at 530-542-0838 to have a bag set aside.