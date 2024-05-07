Boys & Girls Club holds second annual Bright Futures Awards ceremony

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe held their second annual Bright Futures Award ceremony on Wednesday, May 1.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe honored youth and others at their second annual Bright Futures Awards ceremony Wednesday evening, May 1. The organization hosted the black-tie occasion at their Angel of Tahoe building in South Lake Tahoe.

Hallmark movie star Taylor Cole and Outside TV News Director Shawn Christian participated as the evening’s masters of ceremonies. Cole is also a board member with the club. After a welcome from Development Director Aimi Xistra-Rich, the ceremony jumped into awards.

Teresa Bravo, program leader at their Bijou site, received this year’s Impact Award. Nico Huerta presented her award, saying Bravo has gone above and beyond in her 15 years at the club. Her club title has become “grandmother,” as Huerta said Bravo approaches everyone at the club by asking, “How are you mija or mijo?”

Bravo accepted the award and said, “I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, being called grandmother is the best.”

The club’s Community Partner Award went to an organization Executive Director Jude Wood said is their longest serving partner. This honoree has been involved for over three decades, providing facilities and even the land their newly constructed Angel of Tahoe building sits on. It became clear which organization was receiving the award, Lake Tahoe Unified School District. Superintendent Todd Cutler accepted the award on the district’s behalf and said the district and the club couldn’t be better partners.

Youth Volunteer of the Year went to sixth grader Randy Cooper, who has been with the club since kindergarten. Program Director Ali Messina said Randy creates a fun space, helps the younger kids, and participates in many other ways.

The club honored Valerie and Jerry Rudd with the Jeff Tillman award. The two were not present to receive it, so Board President Kathi Jensen accepted on their behalf and commended Valerie, “She takes all the jobs no one wants every year.”

The event then turned to the club’s A.W.E.S.O.M.E. Awards. One kid was selected for each letter, representing that letter’s specific trait. Regular attendance and academic success were requirements for the award, along with previously being selected as youth of the month.

The A.W.E.S.O.M.E. values and recipients are:

Accountable for my actions – Valence Ryland

Welcoming to all – Forest Black

Everyone is valued – Amelia Geig

Safe and supportive – Estelle Shott

Open and honest – Miles Hurst

Make smart choices – Nadine Roverud

Excited for fun – Tearsa Freeman

Third grader Amelia Geig won the Everyone is Valued Award and spoke with the Tribune.

“Everyone is important,” she said, “and everyone should get a chance and everybody should be treated how they want to be treated.” Amelia is a second generation club member. Her mom, Erika Geig, also grew up in South Lake Tahoe and went to the Boys & Girls Club.

After the last letter of awesome wrapped up, the ceremony moved to the Angel of Tahoe Award. The award, as well as their building, is named after the late Lisa Maloff, who donated $3 million for the building. Last year’s recipients of the award, Debbie and Kirk Ledbetter, presented this year’s award and said the recipients emulate Maloff’s goal of making the community better. The award went to the Pipkin Charitable Foundation and Untethered Workspace.

The ceremony ended with a special award to Executive Director Jude Wood to honor her 10 years with the club. Board member Terry Arnold, along with Jensen, presented her award, listing Wood’s sense of humor and ability to connect with people as characteristics they love about her.

If Board President Jensen had to pick one word to describe the club’s past year, she’d choose growth, she said while presenting the organization’s year in review. The club has seen the highest attendance since the pandemic began with over 700 members. They opened their fourth clubhouse at Tahoe Valley Elementary. Organizers took summer programs to new heights this last summer with 18 programs, including a boat program and their first teen sleep away camp.

The club has also launched their Let the Kids Play project to build a new playground and are close to their goal of raising $500,000. Ceremony guests were some of the first to see the playground design plans, revealed at the event.