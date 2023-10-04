Boys & Girls Club Lake Tahoe Executive Director Jude Wood receives Horizon Award

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Each year, hundreds of dedicated Boys & Girls Club executives, board members, and professional staff from across the Pacific region gather under the same mission to outline an encouraging path forward for our nation’s youth. This year, the Pacific Leadership Conference was hosted at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown from September 26-28.

The Horizon Award was one of few awards presented to outstanding Boys & Girls Club leaders. The Horizon Award is presented annually to the chief professional officer in the Pacific Region who embodies professionalism through their work including organizational development and amelioration of the Boys & Girls Club Movement regionally.

On Thursday, September 28, Jude Wood, the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, was the recipient of the Horizon Award at the Pacific Leadership Conference. John Miller, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations and CEO Search, presented the award to Jude Wood, and described her as an “innovative visionary leader who has made a tremendous impact on her local community.”

Miller also commented that she is “always elevating the mission of the Club, and being a catalyst for community partnerships that impact more young people.”

“Our Club is achieving success and recognition because of the hard work and dedication that all the staff put in every day, and by the support and trust we receive from our Board,” said Jude Wood. “There have been lots of big changes, major challenges and a few bumps in the road since I started 9 years ago, but the willingness to push forward, to overcome, and the ability to keep the kids and the community as our top priority got us to yesterday.”

Kathy Jensen, Board President of the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, shares her congratulations and states that Jude has “always been CEO of the year” in her opinion.

Jude Wood joined the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe as the Executive Director in July 2014. Previously, Jude was the Executive Director of Wellspring, an international company specializing in residential, therapeutic programs for overweight and obese teens and adults. Originally from the UK, Jude started her career in politics and sport but moved to the US in 2007 in order to have a ‘direct and positive impact’ on the lives of young men and women. Working at BGCLT is a dream come true for Jude as it enables her to combine her passion for working with children with a wider goal of benefiting and supporting her community.