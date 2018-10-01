Boys & Girls Club celebrates 25th annual Golf Classic fundraiser with top-notch online auction prizes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif â€”Â The 25thannual Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe Golf Classic will take place Monday, Oct. 15, at Edgewood Tahoe.

An online auction went live in late September that features well over 25 golf related prizes.

Reserving a spot in the tournament includes a chance to win a $40,000 Toyota 4-Runner with an ace at hole No. 17, $10,000 split with B&GC on the other par 3s, along with breakfast, dinner, beverages, raffle prizes, tee prizes and camaraderie.

The cost is $800 for foursomes and $225 for individuals.

There are a variety of prizes, many that feature stay and play getaways, including a Masters Golf Tournament experience with tickets, lodging in a private home; a Caribbean visit to Puntacana Resort & Club; Southern California, Phoenix and Bay Area, a Sonoma wine and dine trip, as well as lodging packages at major properties in South Lake Tahoe and Reno.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. To see a full list of raffle prizes, and for more information about the tournament, visit bgclt.org or call 916-542-0838.

Full proceeds from the event goes to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

Various hole sponsorships for the community and business-minded are also available. For more information, contact golf@bgclt.orgÂ or call 530-542-0838.

Edgewood for the 25thyear has donated the course and waived green fees and provided meals and beverages to help generate maximum funding.

For visitors with early arrivals or late departures, the Lodge at Edgewood is offering a special overnight rate. For more information, visit http://www.EdgewoodTahoe.com.