Boys, Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosting summer soccer camp

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is hosting a soccer camp this summer for children, including both club members and nonmembers, from July 10-13. The coaching staff is composed of professional coaches who have played professional soccer.

Attending this camp will provide an opportunity for young athletes to develop their skills, make new friends, and have fun in a beautiful, outdoor setting. Whether your child is a seasoned soccer player or just starting out, this soccer camp can be a transformative experience that will stay with them for a lifetime.

The cost is $225 for club members and $275 for non-members.

Kindergarten through first grade aged kids will enjoy camp from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., lunch is included. Kids in second through fifth grades will participate from 1:30-5 p.m. and their session includes snacks.

Some things players will learn and do while attending this camp include:

1. Skill Development: These coaches are highly experienced and knowledgeable, and can provide valuable feedback and instructions to help young players take their game to the next level. Camps often focus on specific aspects of the game, such as shooting, dribbling, passing, and defending, allowing players to hone their skills in a targeted way.

2. Physical Fitness: Soccer is a physically demanding sport, and attending a soccer camp can help kids stay active and healthy. Playing soccer regularly can help kids develop their strength, speed, agility, and endurance, all of which are important for overall fitness and well-being.

3. Socialization: Attending a soccer camp is a great way for kids to meet new people and make new friends. Many kids who attend soccer camps come from different schools, neighborhoods, and backgrounds, so camps can be a great opportunity to broaden one’s social circle and learn from others. Soccer camps often emphasize teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship, which can help kids develop important social skills that can serve them well throughout their lives.

4. Confidence Building: As kids develop their skills and see their progress, they may feel more confident on and off the field. Soccer camps often provide a supportive environment where kids can take risks and try new things without fear of failure. This can help kids develop a growth mindset and a sense of resilience that can serve them well in all areas of their lives.

5. Outdoor Fun: Finally, kids who attend this soccer camp will be able to enjoy the great outdoors and soak up the beauty of the natural world around them.

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is partnering up with SunSnow Event Company to offer this exclusive experience.

To sign up, email membership@bgclt.org .