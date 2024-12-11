Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosts exclusive screening of Hallmark Channel’s ‘A Reason for the Season’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is inviting guests to a special screening of the new Hallmark Channel movie A Reason for the Season, starring Taylor Cole, BGCLT board member. This exclusive event will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the Club’s Angel of Tahoe building (1100 Lyons Ave), from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The movie will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. There will be floor space at the front for anyone who wants to bring blankets and pillows.

Guests will enjoy popcorn, soda, and a spiked hot cocoa bar. The evening includes a unique opportunity to meet Taylor Cole in person and ask her questions about the film immediately following the screening. This event is for guests 21 and over, with limited tickets available.

Reason for the Season with BGCLT Board Member Taylor Cole. Provided

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase online only at: bit.ly/areason4theseason .

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a night of festive entertainment while supporting a great cause!

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Hallmark Channel for granting us this exclusive opportunity to showcase the film for our community. We also want to express our gratitude to Taylor Cole for joining us and sharing the magic of this wonderful film.

About the film (source BRB Pictures): In order to earn her trust fund, Evie (Cole) is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. To aid in her cause, she employs Kyle (McGarry), a handsome local attorney, to track down those who helped and attempt to secretly learn what they might want while maintaining her anonymity. With Christmas fast approaching, the heiress and the attorney can’t resist falling for each other’s charms as they ramp up their gift-giving efforts. But as time ticks down, will she be able to accomplish the mission and grant all of the wishes by Christmas Eve?