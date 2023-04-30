Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosts inaugural Bright Futures awards ceremony

More than 100 attended the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe's inaugural Bright Futures awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 26.

Provided/Boys & Girls Club Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than 100 people attended the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s inaugural Bright Futures awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 26, to help celebrate 15 recipients.

Annika Orr, Bijou Club member, was joined by her mother Dr. Jamie Orr, owner of Untethered Workspace, the event sponsor, and a strong community partner, as the masters of ceremonies for the evening.

“A huge thank you to the evening’s sponsor Untethered Workspace, the newest coworking space on the south shore of Lake Tahoe,” said the club in a news release.

Untethered gave a $25,000 match donation launched on April 25 that continues through June 30. The hope is to raise $50,000 for the club. Those interested can visit bgclt.org/team-awesome to donate.

Untethered opened in 2021, the first of its kind in Douglas County, and was founded by Chet and Trevor Pipkin along with David and Jamie Orr.

Two very special awards were presented at this event. The Volunteer of the Year Award, named in honor of founding member and 32 years on the board, Jeff Tillman, will be given annually to someone who has contributed above and beyond for the benefit of the local youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. In his speech he stated, “The first time I saw a child smile, I knew we were doing the right thing. And I’ve never looked back.”

The “Angel of Tahoe” Award, named in honor of the late Lisa Maloff, honors everything she did to support the club from purchasing vehicles, to throwing the end of summer party, to making the Angel of Tahoe building a reality. A very moving presentation by Ricky Reich to honor this year’s recipients, club founders and donors for the Angel of Tahoe Building’s Art Room, Debbie and Kirk Ledbetter.

There were 15 award winners at the inaugural event.

Provided/Boys & Girls Club Lake Tahoe

All Bright Future Awardees:

Pedro Lopez – Impact Award: Most fun and effective programs, 18 years of service.

Theresa Papandrea – Community Program Partner: T.A.S.K.

Cristina Luquin & Alejandra Girón – Community Program Partner: 4-H/Cal-Fresh.

Nolan Hall (STMS, 6th Grade)- Teen Volunteer of the Year: Most hours volunteered.

Jeff Tillman – Volunteer of the Year Award, the “Jeff Tillman Award”.

A.W.E.S.O.M.E Award Recipients:

Rhett Tillson (Sierra House, 5th Grade)- A: Accountable for My Actions

Skyla Maher (Magnet, 3rd Grade)- W: Welcoming to All

Kalirae Brown (Bijou, 1st Grade)- E: Everyone is Valued

Zoelle Zunino (Magnet, 5th Grade)- S: Safe & Supportive

Gabe Marianelli (Bijou, 4th Grade)- O: Open & Honest

Evelyn Andreson (STMS, 6th Grade)- M: Make Smart Choices

Melanie Sanchez (Tahoe Valley, 3rd Grade)- E: Excited for Fun

Debbie & Kirk Ledbetter – “Angel of Tahoe Award”

Madison McGuire (STMS, 6th Grade) – Junior Youth of the Year: Leadership Readiness Program, Ages 10-13.

The Bright Futures Awards Ceremony will continue to be an annual event, with the next one on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. To support the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s mission, visit bgclt.org/team-awesome .