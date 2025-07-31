Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosts Legacy Planning Workshop to support local youth
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe invites the community to join us for Create A Legacy, an educational workshop focused on legacy gifts and charitable giving, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Idle Hour, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite 6.
This financial planning workshop will offer expert guidance on incorporating charitable giving into your estate plans, helping you create a lasting impact in your community. The event will provide practical tools and tax-smart strategies for charitable giving, with a special focus on supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe’s mission of serving local youth.
Participants will gain:
- Expert insights on estate and legacy planning
- Tax-efficient charitable giving strategies
- Guidance on including Boys & Girls Club in personal giving plans
- A Q&A session with Tara Christian, a financial advisor and estate professional from Holmes Christian LLP
Guests will enjoy wine, snacks, and meaningful conversation in a relaxed setting while learning how their legacy can help shape brighter futures for local children and teens.
Reserve your spot by making a $20 donation at bit.ly/bgclt-create-a-legacy. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.
