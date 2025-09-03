Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe launches Back to School Snack Match Campaign
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is committed to providing healthy snacks to every child in our community. Due to recent funding cuts, our food programs face a critical need, and we are turning to our community for support. A group of dedicated community members has stepped forward to create a match donation opportunity, helping to ensure that no child goes hungry. From September 1 through October 31, 2025, every donation up to $30,000 will be matched, doubling the impact of every gift.
“BGCLT is dedicated to providing a daily snack and supper across all four Club sites,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Director of Development. “We want these to be healthy and filling, provide nourishment, and cover the nutritional needs of this age group.”
In 2024, the Club served more than 42,000 snacks to local youth. With more children joining our programs in 2025 and 2026, these numbers are expected to rise even higher.
In addition, there are 22 days during the school year when BGCLT receives zero funding. On these days, the Club provides breakfast, lunch, and snacks for each child at a cost of $10 per child, totaling $22,000.
Any child aged 5 to 19 can visit any of our Club sites to receive a snack, whether or not they are enrolled in our programs.
Make a donation today and help feed every Tahoe youth at bit.ly/back-to-school-snack-2025.
