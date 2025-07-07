Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe opens after-school program enrollment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe will open enrollment for its 2025-26 after-school programs on Monday, July 7. Families may submit interest forms and register through the Parent Portal at bgclt.org from July 7 through July 25.

New families must create an account before submitting an application. Priority enrollment will be given to low-income families, children in foster care, and youth experiencing homelessness. Successful applicants will be notified by August 1. Applications received after July 25 will automatically be placed on a waitlist.

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe offers enriching after-school programs for children in Kindergarten through Middle School, as well as a specialized afternoon program for Transitional Kindergarten (TK) students. The Club is delighted to once again provide three or more hours of fun, education, and enrichment each day that schools are open. Programs begin at the end of the school day, including on minimum days, when extended Club hours are offered at no extra cost.

This year, we’re excited to announce the expansion of our TK program to include Meyers Elementary. With this addition, all of our school sites, including Bijou, Tahoe Valley, and Meyers, will offer TK programs, allowing us to serve more families and provide greater early learning opportunities throughout our community.

Families can learn more about the K-8 program at bgclt.org/after-school-membership and the TK program at bgclt.org/tk-afternoon-membership .

Please note that the TK program has a higher fee due to its extended daily hours (5.5 to 6.5 hours) and a low staff-to-child ratio of 1:10, which provides enhanced safety and developmental support for younger members.

NEW Hours of Operation:

TK Programs (Bijou, Meyers, Tahoe Valley): 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

K-5th Grade (All Sites including Angel of Tahoe): End of the school day – 5:30 p.m.

Teen Members (6th Grade and Up): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: End of school – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: End of school – 5:30 p.m. Teens may arrive late if participating in after-school sports or activities and are expected to walk to Club independently.



New This Year: TEEN TAKEOVER at Angel of Tahoe

From 5:30-6:30 p.m., four days a week, Angel of Tahoe will host TEEN TAKEOVER: a dynamic series of teen-only specialty programs, fun activities, themed events, and social nights designed to keep our older members engaged and inspired. More details will be shared at the beginning of the school year.

Important site-specific Update for families with children attending the Angel of Tahoe site:

K-5th grade members: Club closes at 5:30 p.m.

Teen members (6th grade and up): Open until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

