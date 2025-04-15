Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe presents 8th Annual Tahoe Brewfest on August 23

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe announced its 8th Annual Tahoe Brewfest, set to take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, with VIPs enjoying early tasting access starting at 11 a.m. and General Admission beginning at 1 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to sampling from 40 breweries and beverages, supporting over 20 craft vendors, and enjoying a day filled with live DJs, games, and local bites along Ski Run Blvd, stretching from Alder to Tamarack. Each ticket holder will receive a 5 oz. sampler stainless steel cup, with VIPs also receiving a complimentary cup holder lanyard.

Event Highlights:

VIP Experience: Hosted by Cold Water Brewery, VIP guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh and hot pizza from Blue Stone Pizza, sip on beer from local breweries, and relax in shaded areas with exclusive VIP restrooms.

Entertainment: Lake Tahoe DJs, DJ Diversity, DJ Deon will spin different music genres throughout the event, while the Tahoe Fire Dancers perform their Circus Bubble Show and Matt Kauffman of Treefort Design creates live art. Also, Ukubabies will perform in the VIP Chill Zone.

Brewery and Beverage Lineup: Attendees can explore a diverse selection of beers, kombucha, ciders, and spirits from notable vendors including 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Belching Beaver Brewery, Cold Water Brewery, Crooked Lane Brewing, Del Cielo Brewing, Dust Bowl Brewing, Golden State Cider, Great Basin Brewery, Lead Dog Brewing, Paddle House Brews, Pigeon Head Brewery, Pizza Port Brewing, Revision Brewing, Rod & Hammer Whiskey, Sacrament Brewing, Seismic Brewing, Sidellis, Sincere Cider, Slo Brew, South Lake Brewing, South of North Brewing, Stateline Brewery, Tahoe National Brewing. More to be announced soon.

Event Logistics:

Location: Ski Run Blvd. will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the event. The entrance will be between Alder and Aspen Ave., with access from HWY 50.

Transportation: Attendees are encouraged to use ride-sharing services, Lime or Bird scooters, or public transportation. A complimentary bike valet, managed by the Tahoe Bike Coalition, will be available on-site. Please refrain from drinking and driving; volunteers in neon orange shirts will be present to assist with any needs.

For transportation options, visit:

Tickets are still available for purchase at http://www.tahoebrewfest.com . Discounted early bird tickets for general admission are available until April 30. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. If you would like to be a vendor please visit tahoebrewfest.com/vendors and fill out the vendor interest form by May 5th. If you would like to be a brewery or beverage vendor, please email tahoebrewfest@bgclt.org .