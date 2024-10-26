Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe raises $100k at the 31st Annual Golf Classic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Sunday, October 13, the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosted the 31st Annual Golf Classic fundraiser at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. A total of 148 golfers participated, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local youth. It was a beautiful, sunny fall day at Edgewood for the event. This was the 31st year Edgewood donated their course and facilities to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, making Edgewood one of the longest and largest supporters of our Club.

“We’re so thankful for the continued support from Edgewood Tahoe, our title sponsors Desolation Hotel, Maggie’s Restaurant and Sorensen’s Cafe,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Director of Development for BGCLT. “It’s great to see our community come together for our Club and Tahoe youth. We look forward to another great event in 2025.”

“Edgewood Tahoe Resort is truly honored to take part in the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe Golf Classic for the 31st year,” said Mario Bevilacqua Von Gunderrode, General Manager of Edgewood Tahoe Resort. “This event serves as a powerful reminder of the role we play in nurturing the potential of the next generation, while contributing to a brighter, more vibrant future for the Lake Tahoe community.”

Mark your calendars for the 32nd Annual Golf Classic on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Team sponsorships open September 2, 2025 at 12 p.m. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Edgewood Tahoe’s scenic golf course while supporting a great cause. For more information, please contact Aimi Xistra-Rich at axistra@bgclt.org .

A huge thank you to Edgewood Tahoe for generously donating their golf course, as well as to our title sponsors Desolation Hotel, Maggie’s Restaurant, and Sorensen’s Cafe. A special thanks to MacDuffs for an unforgettable night of comedy, Joe Praino and friends for all the laughs, and our Hole in One sponsors: Jim Bagan Toyota, Donna Seldes and MacDuffs. We also appreciate our Bar Sponsors: The Turn Bar, Sidellis, Tito’s Vodka and Tahoe Blue Vodka, along with our Mulligan Ball sponsor Alex Ramon Magic, breakfast by Tahoe Bagel, and Tee Sponsors: Barton Health, Luna Lending, Michelsen’s Chevron, South Tahoe Refuse, Tahoe Basin Container, Optimist Club, Tahoe Wellness Center, Teez, Weidinger PR Launching Fore Charity. Lastly, we thank our dedicated volunteers and local Tahoe businesses that donated items and gift certificates for our raffle. Your support is invaluable to our Tahoe youth.